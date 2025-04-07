City soaks in devotional fervour

Visakhapatnam: A festival atmosphere prevailed in the city as several temples, parks and residents’ welfare associations organised devotional programmes to mark Sri Rama Navami celebrated on Sunday.

Apart from taking part in ‘Sita Rama Kalyanotsavam’, devotees were treated to glasses of buttermilk and ‘panakam’ as part of the tradition followed during the festival.

‘Sri Rama Navami’ was celebrated with grandeur at the hills by organsing ‘Sita Rama Kalaynam’ at Sri Ramalayam and Shivalayam, affiliated temples of Simhachalam Devasthanam. Like every year, the ‘kalyanam’ was organised in a grand manner at the shrines. Silken robes were offered to Lord Ram and His consort Sita on the occasion. Several devotees witnessed the celestial wedding that took place at Simhachalam. A number of temples reverberated with Vedic chants as temple officials organised various devotional activities marking the festival.