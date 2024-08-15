City students selected for state wise soft ball competition

Visakhapatnam : The students of Eastern Visakha Junior College, Boyapalem, once again exhibited their skills in the district softball competition conducted by Voltaire Softball Association.

Eastern Visakha sports prodigies T. Bhargavi, P. Malavika, P. Ajay and K. Kowshik showed their expertise in the sport and were selected for the state meet in Srikakulam. The correspondent of the college KR. Singh appreciated the students for their achievement.

Further, the correspondent stated that Eastern Visakha always encourages students in sports apart from pursuing their academics. He presented the softball kits to the selected students.

Voltaire Softball Association president M. Ramana and secretary N. Surya thanked the correspondent of the college for providing good infrastructure and sports equipment for the camp. College dean Y. Charles Kumar, principal K. Ajit and physical director A. Pream Kumar were present at the ceremony.