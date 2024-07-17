Civic chief initiates action on CMO

Guntur: GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri suspended Chief Medical Officer Dr Asha on Tuesday for dereliction of duties and for not supervising sanitation in Guntur. She suspended sanitary inspector NVS Prasad and framed charges against sanitary inspector Hidayatullah. He has been shifted from there.

She made a surprise visit to Brindavan Gardens, Lakshmipuram, Brodipet, Colbaldpet, Kothapet, AL Pet, and inspected sanitation. She expressed serious concern over deteriorating sanitation.

Garbage piled up on the roads. Sanitary workers did not start road cleaning at that time.

She directed officials to take steps to implement a door-to-door garbage collection system.

She said ward secretariat secretaries and sanitary inspectors are negligent in discharging their duties and warned that she will not tolerate negligence in discharging their duties.

She instructed officials to be on roads within the stipulated time and supervise sanitation. She said due to lack of supervision, sanitation conditions deteriorated.