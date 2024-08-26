Live
Civic chief inspects water plant
Guntur: GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu directed the engineering officials to keep the raw water plant at Undavalli in running condition round-the-clock and staff should also be within the reach of the plant.
He visited the Undavalli raw water plant on Sunday and examined about the water supply and reservoir.
He enquired about the capacity of the motor, details of water pumping and water levels in the river. He said in order to supply sufficient water to Guntur city, the water pumping station should be active and stressed on the need to keep another motor ready at the water pumping plant. He said the staff on duty at Undavalli water pumping station should be active. He instructed the officials to set up closed circuit cameras around the water pumping plant and construct the compound wall around the plant.