Civic chief urges GMC staff to donate for Anna Canteen

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu urged the people to come forward and donate for Anna Canteens.



He donated Rs 25,000 for Anna Canteen from his salary. Speaking at the PGRS held at the GMC office on Monday, he urged all the GMC employees to donate one day’s salary for Anna Canteen. He said that Anna Canteens are useful to the poor.

He recalled that Guntur East MLA Naseer Ahmed announced he will bear the expenditure for meals (lunch) of two Anna Canteens in his Assembly constituency every Friday.

The Municipal Commissioner also informed that Prathipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu donated Rs 30,000 for Anna Canteens.

He said the donations to be given by the GMC employees will be remitted to the Anna Canteens Bank Account through a cheque and donor details will be sent to the State government.

He said those who want to donate for Anna Canteens may remit their donations to AC No 37818165097, SBI, Chandramouli Nagar, Guntur. He urged the education institutions, NGOs and businessmen to make liberal donations for Anna Canteens and extend cooperation.