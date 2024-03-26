CJI Chandrachud to visit SVU today

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud will address students at the decennial celebrations of BA., LLB integrated course of the department of Law in Sri Venkateswara University, to be held at SV University’s Srinivasa Auditorium on Tuesday morning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Principal of SV College of Arts Prof G Padmanabham and honorary Dean of the Department of Law Prof VRC Krishnaiah will take part in the programme.

Law department of SVU has started five-year BA, LLB integrated degree course in 2013, which has completed 10 years now. So far, 135 students have completed this course, while another 247 students are now pursuing the course.

The students are being taken to field trips to make them understand the ground situation and they recently visited Supreme Court of India as well. The department conducts awareness programmes for the benefit of students every month with several reputed lawyers and judges.

Admissions into the course are being made through AP Lawcet rank only. Out of the 55 seats, 40 are allotted based on rankings and categories and five seats are earmarked for economically backward classes. Another 10 seats are filled under self-supporting system and the course has the recognition of the Bar Council of India.