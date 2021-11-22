  • Menu
CJI NV Ramana arrives in pilgrim town of Puttaparthi

Anantapur district officials receiving Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana in Puttaparthi on Sunday
Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana and his wife Nuthalapadu Shivamala arrived here on Sunday late evening on a 2-day visit to the piligrim town.

Puttaparthi (Anantapur): Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana and his wife Nuthalapadu Shivamala arrived here on Sunday late evening on a 2-day visit to the piligrim town.

He came from Benguluru to the town on road. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi also accompanied the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Joint Collectors Nishanth, A Siri and trainee Collector Surya received the dignitaries.

Anantapur Civil Judge Ramesh, Dharmavaram court Judge Shiva Jyothi, Satya Sai Universcity VC Sanjeev, trustee Ratnakar and others were present.

Meanwhile, V M Ravi Shankar, general secretary, AIl India SC & ST Gazetted Officers Welfare Association, met the Chief Justice of India and apprised him of the injustice meted out to the SCs and STs in all spheres of life and on the increasing atrocities on the vulnerable sections of the society.

