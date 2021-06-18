CJI NV Ramana visits Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, offers prayers

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice NV Ramana and his wife visited Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Temple officials welcomed the CJI, who left Hyderabad for Srisailam on Friday morning. Priests then greeted the NV Ramana couple at the temple with Poorna Kumbh.

Later, NV Ramana couple performed special pujas for Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swami and Vedic scholars blessed NV Ramana couple and offered Teertha Prasadam.

To this extent the authorities have made strong arrangements. Justice NV Ramana is touring the state for the second time since taking over as Chief Justice of India.

The CJI left Hyderabad by road at 5 am on Friday and reached the temple guest house at exactly 8.45 am. After visiting Ammavaaru and Swami, the Ramana couple returned to Hyderabad. Srisailam temple officials made all the arrangements during the visit of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Police set up tight security in the vicinity of the temple.

The CJI on Tuesday visited Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the request of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.