CJI offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud who is on a maiden visit to Tirupati-Tirumala, offered prayers in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and also Sri Varaha Swamy temple, along with his family, on the holy hills on Thursday.

Earlier, on his arrival at the temple Mahadwaram, he was received by TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal followed by the traditional Istikaphal welcome amidst chanting of hymns and melam and led inside the temple for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

He was explained about the significance of the Mula Virat and the history of the temple by the temple priests inside the sanctum sanctorum. After the darshan, he was offered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple. Later, the chairman presented the protocol dignitary with theertha prasadams and 2023 calendars and diaries of TTD along with the lamination photo of Lord Venkateswara that was prepared using dry flower technology.

Additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, temple DyEO I Ramesh Babu, VGOs Bali Reddy, Giridhar and others were also present.

Later, the CJI left by air to Vijayawada after completing his three-day official visit to the district.

At Renigunta airport, he was seen off by district collector Venkataranama Reddy who presented an idol of Lord Venkateswara to CJI. Others present include TTD chairman Subba Reddy , III additional district judge Veerraju, protocol magistrate Koteswar Rao, SP P Parameswar Reddy, Srikalahasthi RDO Ramarao and district bar council president Dinakar.