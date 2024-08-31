Clamour for justice to Jethwani grows

Vijayawada: While the state government which had suo motu taken up the case of arrest and harassment of doctor-turned-film actress Kadambari Jethwani during YSRCP regime is probing it from different angles, leaders of Jana Sena and BJP and various other organizations, including women leaders of TDP demanded that the government should not stop at issuing notices under section 41 A to those who are alleged to have been involved in it.

They urge the government to conduct a thorough probe and take stringent action against the guilty, including the IPS officers if they had violated the law. They also urged the National Mahila Commission to take suo motu cognizance of the case.

Kadambari’s lawyer told the media on Friday that during her statement before the Superintendent of Police she said that a false case based on forged documents was foisted against her. She is said to have named three IPS officers, the then intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Kanti Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni and two others whose names she does not know. She alleged that a case was fabricated against her.

She, according to her lawyer, stated that it was a case of conspiracy against her and that about 20 officers participated in the operation. She said even her parents who were highly respectable senior citizens were not spared. They were also arrested and harassed and forced to sign certain documents.

She reportedly said that about 20 officials were involved in it and urged the police to examine the CCTV footage in the command control room where she was interrogated. All-out efforts were made to see that she does not get bail, she further stated.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the police have been questioning some of those who were involved in the operation. They are said to have told the police bosses that they acted as per the directions of the then intelligence chief. The senior officials are said to have told those officers to give a statement to the effect in writing. It is further alleged that no women police officer was present when she was brought to Vijayawada from Mumbai.