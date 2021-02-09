Clashes between TDP and YSRCP in Prakasam district

Ongole: Though the election process for the first phase of the panchayat elections started peacefully in Prakasam district, the ruling and opposition parties in the state locking horns to prove their power at some places.

The TDP and YSRCP supporters entered into a tussle at KV Palem village in Chimakurthy mandal, just after few hours of the start of polling. The TDP workers alleged that the local YSRCP leaders are demanding the voters to show the ballot paper to them, before dropping into the box. The angry TDP workers dragged them from the polling station and jumped into verbal duel until the locals divided them.

Similar clashes happened in Kanduluru and M Nidamanuru villages of Tanguturu mandal in Kondepi assembly constituency. The police officers warned the group to immediately disperse them and said they would initiate stringent action if they generate any friction in the atmosphere.

On the other side, the Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal started visiting the polling stations. He inspected the polling at Eethamukkala village and interacted with the voters assuring that the police department would strive for the free and fair elections.