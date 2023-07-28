Clashes break out between TDP, YSRCP activists in Vinukonda

Narasaraopet: Tension prevailed in Vinukonda of Palnadu district following clashes between TDP and YSRC party workers on Thursday. To control the situation, the police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Vinukonda Town Circle Inspector fired one round into air to control the activists of both groups. Four TDP activists were injured in stone pelting incident and clash which continued more than two-hours.

According to sources, TDP leaders were peacefully conducting a rally for registering false cases against the former MLA and Vinukonda TDP Assembly constituency in-charge G.V.Anjaneyulu. While they were conducting the rally, MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu rushed to the spot and picked arguments with the TDP activists.

TDP leaders are conducting campaign against the MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu corruption in the constituency for the last one week. This is also one of the reason for YSRCP, TDP leaders clash. TDP activists allegedly attacked MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu’s car.

Both party leaders pelted stone on one another for more two hours. Police rushed to the spot and resorted to the lathi-charge. Injured TDP activists have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Section -144 was imposed in Narasaraopet Town as a precautionary measure. District SP Ravishankar Reddy deployed additional police force to Vinukonda Town.

Vinukonda DSP K V Mahesh said “Law and Order situation in Vinukonda Town is under control. We have already imposed Section -144 of IPC. When the TDP activists noticed MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu,they raised slogans against him which turned violent. To control the activists of the both groups, CI opened the fire into air. We will set up police pickets at all important places in Vinukonda.”