Class 8 Student dies in suspicious manner at SC hostel in Chittoor

In a tragic incident, Vijayalakshmi of class 8 student studying at Andhra Pradesh SC Residential School in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar of Chittoor district was found dead in a suspicious manner on Friday. The deceased girl was said to be admitted in Chittoor Government hostel where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the left parties have staged a dharna before the hostel in demand to suspend the ward officer as it is learnt that the ward officer delayed in noticing the deteriorating health of the deceased.

The District Collector M.Harinarayanan has directed the DRO for making an immediate enquiry of the incident and submit a report as quickly as possible. No official announcement was made by the hostel authorities over the incident so far.