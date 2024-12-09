  • Menu
Cleaner burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry

Cleaner burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry
Highlights

In a ghasty accident at National Highway of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, a van cleaner has been burnt alive.

Bhogaouram: In a ghasty accident at National Highway of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, a van cleaner has been burnt alive . On Monday a mini van rushing towards Visakhapatnam from Srikakulam hits a stationary lorry at Narupeta village of Bhogapuram mandal on early hours.

Soon after the incident taken place, fire broken and the van caught fire. The cleaner , trapped in the cabin is died as he could not come out of the van. He is burnt alive as none could help him to come out. Police reached the spot, recovered the body..started investigation. More details awaited.

