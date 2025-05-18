Cleanliness is every citizen’s responsibility: Health Min

Bathalapalli: Medical and Health Minister V Satya Kumar Yadav said that achieving a clean and healthy Andhra Pradesh is the responsibility of every citizen. Speaking at the grand Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra campaign event held in Bathalapalli village of Dharmavaram constituency on Saturday, he called for collective efforts in maintaining cleanliness and public health.

He took a pledge with villagers to keep their surroundings clean and urged everyone to avoid littering and take responsibility for cleanliness around their homes. He highlighted the importance of increasing greenery, eliminating plastic usage, and cleaning drainage systems in villages. Minister Yadav also stressed the government’s initiative to observe every third Saturday of the month as ‘Swachh Saturday’ and detailed ongoing activities like garbage segregation, drainage cleaning, and tree plantation under the campaign. He appealed to citizens to actively participate alongside government officials, stating that cleanliness is not only a personal duty but also a social responsibility. He called upon everyone to make Dharmavaram constituency a model of cleanliness in the State.

Following the cleanliness programme, he inaugurated a new drinking water supply project at the Bathalapalli Veterinary Hospital premises, funded by Zilla Parishad, to address potable water issues in the mandal center and nearby villages. The project includes newly drilled 15 bore wells made available for public use. Highlighting the government’s commitment, Minister Yadav said providing safe drinking water to every household is a top priority. He emphasized the need for clean water for good health and explained that protected drinking water schemes are being implemented in rural areas to ensure this. The event was attended by RDO Mahesh, MPDO Narasimhanayudu, MRO Swarnalatha, ZPTC members Koti Sudha and Koti Babu, BJP Mandal President Bhaskara, local leaders including Veeranarappa Akuleti, D Cherlopalli Narayanaswamy, along with a large number of villagers and officials.