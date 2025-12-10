Kolla Entertainments, ETV Win joint production with Praveen Kolla as Producer ‘Paakashala Pantham’ launches in RFC

The much-anticipated film Paakashala Pantham, starring celebrated actresses Ramya Krishna and Aishwarya Rajesh, was officially launched today (December 9, 2025) with a grand ceremony at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Backed jointly by Kolla Entertainments and ETV Win Originals, the film marks an exciting new collaboration in the Telugu entertainment space. The launch event saw the presence of key cast and crew members, along with ETV Win’s Bapineedu.

Produced by Praveen Kolla and directed by Karan Tummakkomma, the project brings together a diverse ensemble cast. Alongside the two leading ladies, the film features Sanjay Swaroop, Mahat Raghavendra, S.S. Kanchi, Sameera Bharadwaj, Rajesh Rachakonda, and Maya Nelluri in pivotal roles.

Based on the title Paakashala Pantham, which loosely translates to “Kitchen Challenge,” industry insiders speculate that the narrative revolves around a food or cooking-based backdrop. It is expected to be an emotional or comedic drama centered on a rivalry or challenge between the two main characters. The poster reinforces this theme, showcasing a kitchen setting that hints at a story filled with flavor, conflict, and heart.

The makers are gearing up to begin regular shooting soon, with plans to release the film by summer next year. With its compelling cast and intriguing theme, Paakashala Pantham has already stirred significant curiosity among audiences.