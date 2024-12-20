  • Menu
Clear pending cosmetic, mess charges, AISF demands

Clear pending cosmetic, mess charges, AISF demands
AISF leaders staging a protest at Srinivasa Center in Nandyal on Thursday

Highlights

Demanding the government to clear the long pending mess and cosmetic charges, the members of All India Student Federation (AISF) staged a protest at Srinivasa Center in Nandyal on Thursday.

Nandyal : Demanding the government to clear the long pending mess and cosmetic charges, the members of All India Student Federation (AISF) staged a protest at Srinivasa Center in Nandyal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that students of welfare hostels are facing several problems.

They are not getting enough food, making them to sleep with hungry.

They alleged that the government is least bothered to address the problems in the hostel. The leaders also demanded the government to construct own buildings for hostels. The said several hostels do not have compound wall, most of the hostels are in dilapidated stage which should be renovated.

They also demanded filling up of all vacant posts including cook and helpers. AISF leaders warned of launching State-wide agitations if their demands are not fulfilled. AISF leaders Balaraju, Nasar, Nagabushnam and others participated in the protest.

