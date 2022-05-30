Close unauthorised drinking water plants: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): District Collector S Dilli Rao instructed food safety department officials to close down unauthorised packaged drinking water plants functioning in the district.

The Collector on Sunday conducted teleconference with the officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, revenue, food safety and panchayat departments and instructed the officials to follow the directives of Andhra Pradesh High Court and close drinking water plants, which do not maintain Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). He said there were allegations that unlicensed and unauthorised drinking water plants are mushrooming in the district.

He suggested the officials to create awareness among children on drinking of purified drinking water. He instructed the food safety department officials to conduct raids on the hotels, restaurants, water plants, dairy product units and other places. The officials were asked to make arrangements to give training to the street food vendors.

He said the remaining cooking oil in the hostels should be given to the bio diesel manufacturers. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar, District Revenue officer K Mohan Kumar, assistant food controller Purnachandra Rao and other officials participated in the teleconference.