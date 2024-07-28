Closure of granite quarries causing concern

Srikakulam : Srikakulam is known for quality granite product after cashew and coconut. Granite quarries are located in Tekkali, Nandigama, Kotabommali, Pathapatnam, Meliaputti and other mandals across the district.

Previous YSRCP government handed over contract to private companies for collection of seigniorage from the quarries’ owners.

This policy was implemented by the YSRCP government erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Gunturu, Chittooru, Ananthapur and Kadapa districts across the state.

In Srikakulam, collection of seigniorage was handed over to the Viswasamudra Company.

Due to lack of sufficient staff, Mines and Geology department officials are unable to collect seigniorage properly from all the quarries properly and promptly.

Now, the NDA alliance government planned to implement new policy and discussions are going on whether to continue with private companies for collection of seigniorage or not.

Srikakulam granite quarry mining, shifting and polishing was stopped by the NDA alliance leaders from 5 June in the district. TDP key leader in the district allegedly issued oral orders to the granite quarries owners to stop mining.

He issued orders in the wake of political rivalry due to which mining stopped at about 200 granite quarries. As a result, transporting and polishing of granite was affected. At each quarry about 100 workers are required on shift duties including technical and skilled persons.



At each polishing unit also about 100 workers are required on shift duties including technical and skilled persons.



In addition, indirectly dependents on these quarries and polishing units were affected for the last 53 days.



Recently, granite owners’ association executive body also resigned in the wake of change of political equations. No granite quarry and polishing unit owner is coming forward to question illegal stoppage of mining.



“Government is discussing to continue old seigniorage policy or to implement new one, due to this permits are not given to quarries” said assistant director (AD) for mines and geology department for Tekkali division D Phani Bhusan Reddy told The Hans India.

