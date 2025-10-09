Cluster varsity competitions on GST

Kurnool: Cluster University Registrar stated that everyone should be aware of the benefits of the GST, which the Central government has reduced with great ambition for the betterment of the country’s people.

He added that this GST would be very beneficial for the Indian economy. Essay writing, elocution and painting competitions on GST 2.0 Super GST- Super Savings were organised at the Cluster University level, and the winners were announced, said Dr H Akther Banu, coordinator of the university-level events.

On the occasion, Srinivas Cluster University Registrar mentioned that the university will promote awareness about “Super GST Super Savings” among everyone. As part of this effort, these competitions are organised for students, and all students and teachers should work to increase awareness about “Super GST Super Savings” and spread this knowledge among the general public. He congratulated the winners of the competitions and wished them success in the upcoming district and state-level competitions. He encouraged them to perform their best and aim to emerge victorious. Students from the constituent colleges of Cluster University, namely, K.V.R. Government Women’s Degree College, Silver Jubilee Government College, and Government College for Men, participated in these events. Cluster University Deans Dr. Nagaraj Shetty, Dr H Akther Banu, and others participated in the event.