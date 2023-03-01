CM announces `5L ex gratia each to kin of victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the Thoderu mishap when Agriculture Minister Govardhan Reddy brought the incident to his notice. The Agriculture Minister explained the plight of the affected families to the Chief Minister.





The Chief Minister expressed grief on the tragedy and announced ex gratia to the kin of the deceased. It may be recalled that six youth from Ragnagiri in Thoderu entered a local tank and drowned on Sunday. Their bodies were retrieved on Monday.





Minister Govardhan Reddy discontinued his Kerala visit and participated in the rescue operations on Monday. Further, the Agriculture Minister expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for announcing the ex-gratia to the bereaved families.



