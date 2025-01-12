CM announces `67K cr Sankranti bonanza

Vijayawada: Extending Sankranti greetings to Telugus in Andhra Pradesh and across the globe, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced the release of Rs 6,700 crore in benefits for various sections of the population.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister stated that the government has allocated Rs 1,300 crore for employees, including police personnel, covering General Provident Fund (GPF) arrears and surrendered leave dues. He highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure, noting that these initiatives have begun yielding positive results. Additionally, he announced that the P-4 concept paper will be released on Sunday.

Naidu also revealed several other decisions, including the release of Rs 788 crore for students' fee reimbursement. This initiative, driven by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, fulfills a promise made during his Yuvagalam Pada Yatra. Furthermore, the government will clear pending bills totaling Rs 586 crore for small contractors with dues below Rs 10 lakh, benefiting 2,600 small contractors. An additional Rs 91 crore will be released to support small companies, aiding 6,600 individuals. The government also plans to allocate Rs 241 crore to settle dues owed to Amaravati farmers.

Emphasising the gradual restoration of Andhra Pradesh's brand image, Naidu expressed confidence that the state could attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments within the clean energy sector. He believes his upcoming visit to Davos at the end of January will further bolster investment prospects.

To promote electric vehicles, Naidu announced plans to establish 5,000 charging stations across the state. He also introduced the PM Surya Ghar scheme as a pilot project in Kuppam, aiming to expand it statewide.

Additionally, village and ward secretariats will be utilised more efficiently, with each household being geo-tagged to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes.Highlighting the importance of family reunions during festivals like Sankranti, Naidu stressed the need to strengthen family bonds, which have been impacted in modern times. He shared that he would be visiting his village to celebrate Sankranti with his family.