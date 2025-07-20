CM asks Sri City team to actively support ‘P4’

Sri City: Sri City Chairman Srini Raju, and MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy took part in a dinner hosted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his camp office in Undavalli on Friday.

The gathering brought together distinguished leaders from industry and business sectors to discuss the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative, which is designed to uplift underprivileged communities across the state.

Following the meeting, Srini Raju, Sannareddy, Taizo Iwami (MD, IMOP), and Yuichi Tomita (Plant Head, Aisan Auto Parts) met the Chief Minister on behalf of the Sri City industrial community. The Chief Minister urged them to actively support the initiative and help uplift the underprivileged across the State.

The delegation pledged Sri City’s full backing for the P-4 programme, expressing confidence in its potential to drive inclusive and transformative development in Andhra Pradesh.