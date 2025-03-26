  • Menu
CM assures setting up of Ambedkar open varsity in AP

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured that Dr BR Ambedkar Open University will be set up in Andhra Pradesh and solution will be found to the salaries problem being faced by the staff of Potti Sriramulu University. The CM on Tuesday gave assurance to professor K Madhumurthy, the chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education and BR Ambedkar Open University OSD Dr Velaga Joshi.

The two officials met the CM at the Secretariat and submitted a representation on the need for setting up Dr B R Ambedkar Open University. Professor Madhumurthy had thanked the CM for appointing him as the chairman of APSCHE.

The two officials apprised the CM the difficulties faced by the staff for late payment of salaries to the staff of two universities. CM has suggested the officials introduce new courses to ensure getting jobs and livelihood. The CM said foreign universities will set up campuses in Andhra Pradesh and impart quality education. He said the state government is trying to generate employment and resolve the unemployment problem.

