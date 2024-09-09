CM briefs Governor about flood fury in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the flood devastation in Vijayawada and other regions in the state and relief measures taken up by the government.

The Governor appreciated the work taken up by the Chief Minister in serving the flood-hit people and expressed hope over the restoration of normalcy soon.

Later, the Chief Minister conducted a teleconference with the officials and alerted them over the formation of cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. He directed the officials to assess the situation and take up precautionary measures as heavy rainfall was predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

Naidu said as the Yeleru reservoir is likely to get more flood, the officials should pay more attention and at the same time see that there should not be any breaches to the canals and tanks. He asked the officials to get ready to supply food and drinking water and alert the people in advance to prevent any human loss.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to utilize drone services in case of emergency to supply food in inaccessible areas. The officials should alert the people through phone messages on the possible floods.

The Eluru District Collector informed that 2,000 people were shifted to relief centres. Vizianagaram District Collector said regulating the traffic on bridges in Vizianagaram district as there was heavy rainfall alert. The Chief Minister directed the officials over Nagavali and Vamsadhara floods. He assured timely release of funds to meet the flood challenges.