  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu advocates for IT development and innovation at Deep K Conclave

CM Chandrababu advocates for IT development and innovation at Deep K Conclave
x
Highlights

In his address at the Deep K Innovation Conclave, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the growing proficiency of youth in the fields of information technology (IT) and the knowledge economy.

In his address at the Deep K Innovation Conclave, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the growing proficiency of youth in the fields of information technology (IT) and the knowledge economy. He noted that a significant 30 percent of IT professionals working abroad are of Telugu origin, emphasizing the region's talent pool.

The conclave, held in Visakhapatnam, showcased CM Naidu as the chief guest, where he underscored the global discourse surrounding technology and its transformative impact on everyday life. He remarked on the successful implementation of Aadhaar technology in India, which has streamlined processes and improved access to services.

Recalling his tenure starting in 1995, CM Naidu discussed his efforts in developing Hydera's IT sector, mentioning the establishment of a high-tech city through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. He announced the introduction of a new P4 model of collaboration, aiming to enhance government-private partnerships for future projects.

"Deep technology will create new employment opportunities," Naidu asserted, while also revealing plans to launch new policies to boost the tourism sector. He acknowledged the growing significance of drones in various sectors and insisted on interlinking rivers to address water shortages.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about Andhra Pradesh becoming a global hub for food products, citing the international recognition of Araku coffee and the state's extensive coastline. "We are committed to providing comprehensive support to investors," he concluded, signaling a proactive approach towards economic development and innovation in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick