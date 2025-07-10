CM Chandrababu Becomes Teacher, Interacts with Students and Parents

Live
Andhra Pradesh hosted Mega PTM 2.0, bringing together 2 crore people in a single day. CM Chandrababu Naidu turned into a teacher, taught students, checked progress cards, and spoke with parents. Minister Nara Lokesh joined the event and was praised for school reforms.
Andhra Pradesh is all set to create another record. The state government is organizing a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM 2.0), bringing together 2 crore people in a single day. This massive event includes students, teachers, parents, school management committees, staff, officials, donors, and alumni—all under one roof.
As part of this event, a special program was held on Thursday at the ZP High School in Kothacheruvu, Sri Sathya Sai district, where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh took part.
CM Turns Teacher for a Day
During the Mega PTM 2.0, CM Chandrababu Naidu took on the role of a teacher and taught students a class on the topic “Resources.” Minister Lokesh sat among the students and listened to the class.
CM Chandrababu also checked the students' progress cards and asked about their marks. He spoke with parents and asked how the school was doing. He also took photos with students and their parents.
The Chief Minister praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for doing a good job and bringing positive changes to schools.