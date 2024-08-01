CM Chandrababu Distributes NTR Bharosa pension to elderly in Sathya Sai District

Chief Minister Chandrababu made a significant visit to Sathya Sai District on Thursday, where he participated in a program aimed at distributing funds to local beneficiaries in Mandakasira Mandal, Gunduma.

During the visit, CM Chandrababu personally delivered pension money to the beneficiaries at their homes. This hands-on approach allowed him to engage directly with the residents and inquire about their concerns. In response to the issues raised, the Chief Minister advised the collector to actively seek solutions to the problems faced by the local community.

The event also saw the participation of BC Welfare and Textile Minister Savitha, along with other leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who joined in to support the distribution efforts and listen to the needs of the residents.



