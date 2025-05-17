CM Chandrababu Naidu Announces Support for Farmers and Environmental Initiatives

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has pledged financial support to farmers in alignment with the Kisan funds provided by the Central Government. Speaking at the Swarnandhra - Swachhandra programme in the Panyam constituency of Kurnool district, the Chief Minister visited the Sea Camp Rythubazar, where he interacted with farmers and sanitation workers, and also observed the process of producing fertiliser from vegetable waste. He laid the foundation stone for horticulture development works in Dhanalakshmi Nagar on this occasion.

Chandrababu Naidu urged citizens to enhance greenery across the state and promote cleanliness in their homes and communities, particularly encouraging a monthly clean-up effort every third Saturday. He administered an oath to this effect during his visit to Kurnool district as part of the Swarnandhra - Swachhandra initiative. The Chief Minister also announced plans to organise yoga programmes across the state that he hopes will garner international acclaim.

As part of his commitment to improving local infrastructure, he revealed an allocation of ₹6 crore to modernise the Rythu Bazaar in Kurnool. Naidu articulated a vision for the establishment of 175 Rythu Bazaars across the state, ensuring affordable prices for both farmers and consumers.

"In our efforts, we will focus on cleanliness and health. No one should work in offices on the third Saturday; instead, offices should be cleaned and employees should rest under green trees," he stated. He also mentioned upcoming initiatives, including a Yoga Day celebration in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of Prime Minister Modi to promote wellness.

Naidu underscored the importance of waste management, stating, "Nothing in the world is waste; everything is valuable." He introduced the wet and dry waste concept, which has led to significant progress in cleaning roadways, with over 54 lakh metric tons of waste removed so far. He tasked Minister Narayana with eliminating the remaining 30 lakh metric tons of garbage by October 2nd. Furthermore, he emphasised the empowerment of women through Dwakra associations in compost production from waste.

The Chief Minister compared waste management in Japan favourably to practices in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting social responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. He cited successes in Anantapur district and declared the upcoming launch of a new programme named Poorla Sevalo, which he claims is unique in the country.

In a commitment to farmers, Naidu revealed, "We will deposit money in the accounts of the farmers in three instalments equal to the amount given by the Centre." He also announced free bus services on August 15 and detailed plans for state-wide job creation.

Naidu expressed his dedication to the development of Rayalaseema, stating, "I will bear any hardships I may face, but I will not let the people suffer." He noted the region's infrastructural advancements, including four airports in different districts and future electricity provisions from the Green Energy Company in Orvakallu mandal, while reinforcing his vision to eradicate factional culture and foster development in the area.

The announcement reflects the Chief Minister's multifaceted approach to agriculture, environmental stewardship, and regional development as he seeks to enhance the quality of life for citizens in Andhra Pradesh.