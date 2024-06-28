Live
CM Chandrababu Naidu Releases White Paper on Polavaram Project
The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has taken swift action since taking charge, conducting consecutive reviews, meetings, and field trips. The government has decided to release white papers on the status of seven government departments, with the first one focusing on the Polavaram project, which is considered the lifeline of the people of Andhra.
During a power point presentation on the destruction in Polavaram over the last five years, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the importance of releasing white papers to bring the actual situation to the attention of the people. He stated that all white papers will be released within 20-25 days, followed by the presentation of the budget and related documents on a special website.
CM Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous government for their handling of the Polavaram project, indicating that works were stopped for two seasons. He emphasized the benefits of the Polavaram project for river connectivity and accused the former government of misleading the public by repeating their mistakes.
In conclusion, CM Chandrababu Naidu urged for the need to prevent further controversies and mistakes. He revealed that despite objections, the contractor for the Polavaram project was changed without a proper process agreement.