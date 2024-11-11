CM Chandrababu Naidu Talks About Population Management and Regional Development

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently discussed the need to not only control the population but also manage it effectively. He explained that while the focus used to be on controlling population growth, today the conversation should be about managing it in a way that benefits the state’s development.

"Earlier, we only talked about controlling the population. Now, we need to manage it wisely," said Naidu. He emphasised the importance of planning population growth according to available resources and ensuring balanced development across the state.

The Chief Minister also addressed the regional inequalities that have been present, especially after the state's bifurcation. "There were many regional imbalances in the past. After the division, we faced some difficulties, but we are working hard to fix them," he added.

Talking about education, Naidu highlighted efforts to develop Amaravati as an educational centre. "We have brought many educational institutions to Amaravati. In the future, we will work to make Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati important educational hubs," he said.