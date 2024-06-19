Live
Just In
CM Chandrababu Naidu to Inspect Construction Progress in Capital Region
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a tour of the capital region to inspect the progress of various construction projects in the area. The tour will commence at 11 am from Undavalli.
During his visit, Naidu will visit the site where the foundation stone of the capital was laid at Uddandarayunipalem in 2015. He will also inspect the sites where work has begun on the Seed Axis Road, housing complexes for All India Services officers, ministers, judges, and iconic structures.
The inspection is expected to provide Naidu with an overview of the progress made in the capital region during his tenure of five years in office. It is anticipated that he will address any concerns and issues regarding the construction projects during his visit.