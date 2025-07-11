CM Chandrababu orders strict action over assault allegations in Kakinada Medical College

In a troubling incident at Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada, East Godavari district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his outrage following reports of alleged sexual harassment on female students. The issue has prompted the medical and health department officials to submit a formal report to the Chief Minister, who has ordered that stringent action be taken against those responsible.

The allegations concern staff members involved in the B.Sc. and Diploma in Medical Lab Technology programmes, with complaints suggesting inappropriate behaviour by one lab assistant and another employee. On 8th October, several female students reported their experiences to college authorities, leading to an internal investigation conducted by the college committee.

Approximately 50 female students have recounted experiences of misconduct by staff from various departments, including microbiology, pathology, and biochemistry. Some students have made their grievances known to the media, revealing that two staff members had been inappropriate during their interactions.