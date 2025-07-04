CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda and Pingali Venkaiah

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has paid homage to two significant figures in Indian history, Swami Vivekananda and Pingali Venkaiah, on their respective anniversaries. Speaking on the occasion of Vivekananda's death anniversary, Naidu emphasised the importance of utilising every moment in life, drawing inspiration from Vivekananda's legacy of promoting Indian culture and spirituality across the globe within his short span of thirty years.

Naidu also commemorated Pingali Venkaiah, the designer of the Indian national flag, as a symbol of national pride. He urged citizens to honour Venkaiah's selfless contributions to the country. Furthermore, he praised Alluri Seetharama Raju, a notable Telugu leader who valiantly fought against colonial rule, stating that Raju's heroism and commitment to the Indian independence movement continue to inspire the nation.

As Naidu reflected on these figures, he called for a collective remembrance of their patriotism and the enduring relevance of their teachings, particularly for the youth of today.