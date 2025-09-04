CM Chandrababu praises centre's GST reforms decision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his approval following the Central Government's decision to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs. In a post on his X account, Naidu welcomed the reforms, stating that the move will lead to significant reductions in taxes on essential commodities, education, healthcare, and agricultural products.

Naidu described the decision as a boon for the poorer sections of society and a catalyst for development, emphasising its potential to benefit various groups, particularly farmers and traders. He extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what he termed a "revolutionary" choice to alter the GST structure.

The Chief Minister further clarified that these next-generation GST reforms, aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of citizens, are poised to strategically transform the tax system and elevate the living standards of every Indian.