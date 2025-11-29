CM Chandrababu promises comprehensive development across all regions

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to the development of three regional zones in the state. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Naidu stated that the focus is on holistic growth rather than favouring any single area. He urged farmers from the capital region to unite under a single umbrella organisation, the Amaravati Region Development Association, to address and resolve common issues collectively.

Naidu confirmed that he has communicated with the Union Finance Minister regarding the capital gains tax exemption requested by farmers of the Amaravati region, emphasising that a decision will be reached in consultation with the Central government. He reassured residents that the state is systematically working to resolve all issues, while warning against any demands for bribes from government staff by farmers seeking assistance. Strict measures will be taken against any officials found soliciting money without addressing farmers' grievances, he promised.

Highlighting the government's commitment to combat corruption, Naidu announced plans for a programme aimed at eradicating corrupt practices within the state. He acknowledged earlier delays in addressing farmers' problems but expressed satisfaction that clarity was achieved following discussions.

Naidu reported that farmers are now optimistic, having been informed about the second phase of land acquisition. He asserted that they recognise the benefits of developing Amaravati into a metropolitan area rather than allowing it to remain a municipality. A three-member committee dedicated to engaging with farmers has been established, and Naidu assured that the development of the capital is now on an irreversible path. He also stated that the issue of layout permissions in areas surrounding Amaravati would be resolved shortly, and committed to the completion of the Polavaram project by the Godavari Pushkaralu festival.