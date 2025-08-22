Live
CM Chandrababu Reviews Flood Preparedness, instructs officials to be vigilant
Highlights
In a timely response to the ongoing flood situations in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to remain vigilant. Currently visiting Delhi, the Chief Minister conducted a video conference with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and other senior officials to assess the situation.
During the meeting, he reviewed the availability, supply, and field conditions of fertilisers, ensuring that agricultural needs are met in the wake of the adverse weather conditions. Additionally, Naidu expressed concern regarding a recent gas leak incident near Kakinada, directing officials to implement necessary arrangements for the residents of the affected Lankan villages.
