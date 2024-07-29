  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Reviews on Revenue and Registration Departments

CM Chandrababu Reviews on Revenue and Registration Departments
x
Highlights

In a significant move to address ongoing issues within the revenue department, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed on revenue and registration department.

In a significant move to address ongoing issues within the revenue department, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed on revenue and registration department. The meeting sees officials discussing the current situation in the revenue department, emphasizing the need for immediate reforms.

The crucial topics were come up for discussion including measures to prevent incidents akin to the recent Madanapalle case, alongside an evaluation of laws enacted over the past five years that have allegedly been misused. CM Naidu expressed concerns over the illegitimate application of these laws, which were introduced under the guise of reforms.

The Chief Minister is keen on formulating actionable strategies to resolve persistent land disputes and is advocating for the introduction of new legislation aimed at curbing land grabs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X