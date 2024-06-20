CM Chandrababu to Visit Amaravati today, Kuppam on June 25

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the capital region of Amaravati on Thursday for his second official visit since taking charge. During his first visit, he inspected the Polavaram region and now he will be focusing on Amaravati to assess the condition of the capital region.

Many structures in the region have been neglected due to the previous government's lack of attention, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on assessing the situation. He will depart from his residence in Undavalli at 11 am and start by inspecting the Prajavedi ruins.



Following this, he will visit the foundation stone laying area at Uddandarayunipalem, and inspect the seed access road along with incomplete housing complexes for All India Service officers, ministers and judges. He will also visit iconic structures that were started during the previous TDP government's tenure.



After the inspections, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to address the media and share his findings. This visit is crucial in understanding the current state of the capital region and the steps needed to improve it.



On the other hand, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit his constituency of Kuppam on the 25th and 26th of this month, according to party sources. Initially, it was believed that the tour would take place on the 23rd and 24th, but it has now been confirmed that the visit will occur on the 25th.