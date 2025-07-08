CM Chandrababu to visit Srisailam to participate in Jalaharati program

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Srisailam today as concerns mount over heavy flooding in the region. He will depart from his residence in Undavalli at 10 am aboard a special helicopter, landing in Sunnipenta, Nandyal district. Naidu is expected to arrive in Srisailam by road by 11 am, where he will pay homage at the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

At noon, the Chief Minister will arrive at the Srisailam reservoir to participate in the Jalaharati programme. This includes the pivotal task of releasing water downstream to Nagarjunasagar by lifting the reservoir gates, a response to the unprecedented flooding within the Srisailam dam due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Currently, the water storage level stands at 193.40 TMC, with the dam's water level reaching 880.80 feet. Given the forecast of continued heavy rainfall, authorities have opted to release water without waiting for the reservoir to reach full capacity.

Accompanying the Chief Minister will be Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, along with joint ministers from Kurnool, MLAs, MPs, and other officials. Extensive security measures have been put in place by Kurnool Range DIG Dr. Koya Praveen and Nandyal SP Adiraj Singh Rana, with a heavy police presence deployed in Sunnipenta, Srisailam, and surrounding areas to ensure the safety of the visit. Naidu is expected to return to Amaravati by 2:30 pm.