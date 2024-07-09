Live
Just In
CM Chandrababu Urges Bankers to Support DBT Schemes and Development Initiatives
The state level bankers committee meeting at the AP Secretariat saw the attendance of Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Atchennaidu, along with Chief Minister Chandrababu. During the meeting, the CM highlighted the government's priorities and emphasized the importance of bankers' support in implementing and developing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.
CM Chandrababu called upon bankers to cooperate with beneficiaries of subsidized loans and various government schemes. He stressed the significant role bankers play in strengthening DWCRA communities and urged them to work closely with the government towards achieving this goal.
The meeting provided a platform for discussions on how bankers can contribute to the successful implementation of DBT schemes and support the overall development initiatives of the government. CM Chandrababu's push for bankers to actively participate in these efforts reflects the government's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and growth in the state.