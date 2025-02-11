CM calls for speedy File Clearance

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite the file clearance process in the e-office system. During a meeting with ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, RTGS CEO K. Dinesh Kumar gave a presentation on the progress of e-office file clearance across various departments.

The CM emphasised the need to speed up the clearance of files in government offices. He instructed secretaries and department heads to review where files were getting stuck, identify the reasons for delays, and resolve them promptly. He stated that while there are two types of files—financial and non-financial—non-financial files should never be left pending.

For financial files, he advised officials to review budget-related matters within their respective departments and ensure swift clearance. The CM expressed concern that some officers in certain departments have been holding files for six months to a year, which he deemed an improper practice.

RTGS CEO informed that in some government departments, the average file clearance time is three days, whereas in some others, delays persist.