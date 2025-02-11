Live
- Forty-Five years of Subhash Ghai’s iconic film ‘Karz’ to be celebrated at Red Lorry Film Festival
- South Korea in close talks with local industries for response to US steel tariffs
- Cyber Fraud and Digital Threats: Why Cyber Insurance is Essential in India’s Growing Digital Landscape
- Tripura Police seize drugs worth Rs 30 crore, three peddlers arrested
- 8 Telugu pilgrims killed in accident at Jabalpur while returning from Kumbh Mela
- Huge quantity of explosives recovered from truck in Bengal's Birbhum
- Move by Kerala CPI-M to greenlight private universities hailed
- MRPS President Manda Krishna Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, seventh case this year
- Wordle Hints & Answer for February 11, 2025: Today’s Wordle Clues and Solution
Just In
CM calls for speedy File Clearance
- Financial Files Should Not Be Pending
- CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu Directs Officials
Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to expedite the file clearance process in the e-office system. During a meeting with ministers and secretaries at the Secretariat, RTGS CEO K. Dinesh Kumar gave a presentation on the progress of e-office file clearance across various departments.
The CM emphasised the need to speed up the clearance of files in government offices. He instructed secretaries and department heads to review where files were getting stuck, identify the reasons for delays, and resolve them promptly. He stated that while there are two types of files—financial and non-financial—non-financial files should never be left pending.
For financial files, he advised officials to review budget-related matters within their respective departments and ensure swift clearance. The CM expressed concern that some officers in certain departments have been holding files for six months to a year, which he deemed an improper practice.
RTGS CEO informed that in some government departments, the average file clearance time is three days, whereas in some others, delays persist.