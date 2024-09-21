Live
CM Chandrababu Vows to Uphold Sanctity of Tirumala, Promises Strict Action Against Wrongdoers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized his commitment to preserving the sanctity of Tirumala and warned that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would face severe consequences. In a briefing to media, he expressed his determination to ensure that those who have erred will not be forgotten in history.
Reflecting on the rich history of Tirumala, which spans over 200 years, Naidu noted the cultural significance of the sacred offerings, particularly the famous. He found fault with past government alleging of irregularities.
Chandrababu Naidu also compared the establishment of Anna canteens to that of Tirumala Anna Prasadam, reinforcing his deep emotional connection to Tirumala. He urged the public to refrain from speaking ill of the deity and expressed his sorrow over the distress caused to devotees due to recent events.