CM Chandrababu’s Efforts Bear Fruit as Relief Operations Gain Momentum in Flood-Hit Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a swift response to the recent floods in Vijayawada, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's efforts have significantly accelerated relief operations in the region. After discussions with the central government yesterday, power boats have arrived in Vijayawada from various states, helping expedite relief measures in the flood-hit areas.

The boats are being used to distribute food in the inundated Singhnagar area, where many residents are stranded due to severe flooding. With the arrival of a large number of boats, the evacuation of flood victims from their homes has gained momentum.

Chief Minister Naidu has directed that those moving to rehabilitation centers be provided with clothing in addition to essential supplies. The government is also distributing milk packets, food, and bottled water to those affected. Food is being sourced through private hotels, the Durga Temple, and the Akshaya Patra Foundation to ensure adequate supply to all victims.

The Chief Minister personally oversaw the relief operations with another visit to the flood-affected areas, closely monitoring the ongoing efforts. His continuous reviews and ground-level visits have significantly boosted the speed and efficiency of the relief operations.

Officials, following the CM’s directives, have prepared and distributed food throughout the night, ensuring timely delivery to those in need. The presence of the Chief Minister in the flood-affected areas, even through the night and in adverse weather conditions, has inspired relief teams to work faster.

Chief Minister Naidu’s proactive measures and hands-on approach have visibly accelerated flood relief efforts, bringing much-needed relief to the affected areas in Vijayawada.