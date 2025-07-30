Live
CM Chandrababu's Singapore Visit concludes, to return Amaravati
Highlights
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's four-day visit to Singapore has come to an end, with the Telugu community there giving him a warm farewell. CM Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Amaravati via Hyderabad at midnight tonight.
During his time in Singapore, Naidu engaged with representatives from various prominent organisations, inviting them to invest in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He assured them that the state government would provide all necessary facilities to facilitate investment.
Accompanying CM Naidu were ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, TG Bharat, as well as numerous high-ranking officials from various state departments. The visit aimed to strengthen ties and attract foreign investment to Andhra Pradesh.
