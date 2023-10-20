  • Menu
CM committed for upliftment of all sections: MP Reddeppa

Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu and others distributing a cheque of Jagananna Chedodu scheme at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Thursday
Chittoor/Kadapa: Chittoor MP N Reddeppa lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the latter has been providing various welfare schemes to all sections of people irrespective of their caste, religion and party affiliations for their benefit. Stating that no State in the country has introduced an innovative schemes like Jagananna Chedodu, he said that each beneficiary will get financial beneficiary of Rs 10,000.

Under Jagananna Chedodu programme, he handed over a cheque for Rs 8.66 crore to 8,662 beneficiaries of the district at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Thursday.

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile in Kadapa district, under Jagananna Chedodu programme, district in-charge Collector Ganesh Kumar informed that 16,158 beneficiaries have received Rs 16.18 crore.

X