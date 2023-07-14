  • Menu
CM congrats ISRO team

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the Mission to Moon.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the Mission to Moon.

He wished the lunar expedition a smooth and successful landing propelling country’s space prowess in to orbit of glory winning a place of pride on the global map.


