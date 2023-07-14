CM congrats ISRO team

Live
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the Mission to Moon.
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the Mission to Moon.
He wished the lunar expedition a smooth and successful landing propelling country’s space prowess in to orbit of glory winning a place of pride on the global map.
