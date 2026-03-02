Mining Dept cracks down on illegal transport

Rajamahendravaram: The Mines and GeologyDepartment seized 25 vehicles and handed over to the Kadiyam Police Station for further action. District Mines and Geology Officer D. Phani Bhushan Reddy said that the department has intensified its vigil against the illegal transportation of sand, gravel, and other minor minerals in East Godavari district. As part of this initiative, district authorities conducted extensive route checks at various locations along the highway from Bommuru to Vemagiri within the Kadiyam Mandal limits on February 28 and March 1. During the inspections, officials intercepted 12 lorries carrying road metal from the Pangidi area, 8 lorries transporting gravel from Rangampeta, and 5 lorries carrying ordinary earth gravel from Raghavapuram.

When the drivers were asked to produce valid mining bills and transportation permits, they failed to provide the necessary documentation.

Consequently, all 25 vehicles were seized. Reddy emphasised that transporting minor minerals without valid mining bills not only results in significant revenue loss to the government exchequer but also constitutes a direct violation of the Andhra Pradesh Minor Mineral ConcessionRules, 1996 (APMMC Rules, 1996).