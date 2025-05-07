  • Menu
CM directs mayor to prepare master plan

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra to prepare a master plan for the development of Guntur city....

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed Guntur mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra to prepare a master plan for the development of Guntur city. Kovelamudi Ravindra along with JSP corporator Nimmala Venkata Ramana on Tuesday met Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi of Guntur district.

He thanked the CM for giving an opportunity to work as mayor of Guntur city. He gave a memento to Naidu. Corporators Eranti Vara Prasad, Meeravali, TDP leaders Narendra were present.

