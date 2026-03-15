CM directs Ministers to coordinate with Centre

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed Ministers to coordinate with the Government of India to ensure adequate supply of cooking gas cylinders in Andhra Pradesh and take requisite steps to prevent inconvenience to the public.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with Ministers to review the gas supply situation in the State. He asked them to engage with stakeholders, including representatives of the hotel industry, and take decisions based on ground realities.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, a Group of Ministers’ meeting was held. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu attended in person, while Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar joined virtually. Representatives of oil companies and Civil Supplies officials were also present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Ministers said there was no need for the public to panic. They acknowledged that global conflicts had caused some disruptions in gas supply chains but assured that measures were being taken to ensure that domestic consumers do not face shortages.

An “Action Team” has been constituted to monitor the situation and coordinate with oil companies. The Ministers said the Centre has increased domestic gas production and that priority will be given to hospitals, hostels, and essential services.

Officials said anxiety among consumers had led to a surge in advance bookings. Currently, bookings have risen to 70–80 per cent, resulting in waiting periods of around 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural regions.

The Ministers also warned oil companies against black marketing and said strict action would be taken against violators. No LPG cylinder should be delivered without OTP verification, ensuring transparency in distribution, they added.

Regarding commercial establishments, hotel associations have proposed operating on a rotational basis and reducing operating hours to conserve gas. Some hotels have also begun using alternative fuels such as coal stoves and have streamlined their menus to reduce gas consumption.

The Ministers said the government’s priority is to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders and minimise inconvenience to the public. They also cautioned people against believing rumours on social media, stating that misinformation was contributing to unnecessary panic.